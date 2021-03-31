Sterling & Wilson Solar's US arm wins order worth USD 121.7 mn

Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions Inc. , the US subsidiary of Sterling & Wilson Solar, announced that it has signed an order worth USD 121.7 million (~ Rs 890 crore) in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States of America.

The order has been received from a leading sustainable energy company and is scheduled to be commissioned by Q4 FY 2022.

SWSS will be managing the entire turn-key execution for the PV project.

