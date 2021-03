Board of BPL approves annual operating plan for FY22

At meeting held on 30 March 2021

The Board of BPL at its meeting held on 30 March 2021 has approved the annual operating plan of the company for FY 2022 with the following:

1. The company has budgeted plan of achieving Rs 50 crore turnover for the financial year 2021-22.

2. The company plans to augment its manufacturing facilities to manufacture double side / multi layer PCBs in the coming year.

