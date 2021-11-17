Subex is named as sample vendor of PEM solutions

Subex announced that it is named in a recent Gartner report titled "10 Must-Have Capabilities for CSP Partner Ecosystems for Composable Products."The report lists Subex as a Sample Vendor of Partner Ecosystem Management (PEM) solutions.
The report, authored by Susan Welsh de Grimaldo, senior director analyst, Gartner, highlights the importance of partner ecosystems in the digital world and the need for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to enhance their partner ecosystem management capabilities.
As per Gartner, By year-end 2024, CSPs with enhanced partner ecosystem capabilities will outperform their competitors that lack such capabilities by 20% in revenue growth. However, many CSPs today lack the capabilities needed to scale and monetize a broader partner ecosystem easily. In this report, Gartner highlights the 10 Must-Have Partner Ecosystem Capabilities and maps them to desired outcomes, Subex said in a statement.
Subex's consolidated net profit tanked 60.65% to Rs 4.82 crore on 7.49% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 86.30 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Subex is a leading telecom analytics solution provider and leveraging its solution in areas such as revenue assurance, fraud management, partner ecosystem management.
Shares of Subex rose 1.07% to Rs 51.95 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU