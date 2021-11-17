Subex is named as sample vendor of PEM solutions

Subex announced that it is named in a recent Gartner report titled "10 Must-Have Capabilities for CSP Partner Ecosystems for Composable Products."

The report lists Subex as a Sample Vendor of Partner Ecosystem Management (PEM) solutions.

The report, authored by Susan Welsh de Grimaldo, senior director analyst, Gartner, highlights the importance of partner ecosystems in the digital world and the need for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to enhance their partner ecosystem management capabilities.

As per Gartner, By year-end 2024, CSPs with enhanced partner ecosystem capabilities will outperform their competitors that lack such capabilities by 20% in revenue growth. However, many CSPs today lack the capabilities needed to scale and monetize a broader partner ecosystem easily. In this report, Gartner highlights the 10 Must-Have Partner Ecosystem Capabilities and maps them to desired outcomes, Subex said in a statement.

Subex's consolidated net profit tanked 60.65% to Rs 4.82 crore on 7.49% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 86.30 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Subex is a leading telecom analytics solution provider and leveraging its solution in areas such as revenue assurance, fraud management, partner ecosystem management.

Shares of Subex rose 1.07% to Rs 51.95 on the BSE.

