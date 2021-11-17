Volumes spurt at Axis Bank Ltd counter

Axis Bank Ltd notched up volume of 116.25 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 66.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Astral Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 November 2021.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 72500 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15343 shares. The stock gained 4.55% to Rs.1,225.85. Volumes stood at 25004 shares in the last session.

Astral Ltd notched up volume of 77166 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17560 shares. The stock rose 0.25% to Rs.2,342.50. Volumes stood at 7997 shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd saw volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33093 shares. The stock increased 12.34% to Rs.5,725.90. Volumes stood at 41801 shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd clocked volume of 21693 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5833 shares. The stock gained 5.46% to Rs.908.15. Volumes stood at 18698 shares in the last session.

