Subex Ltd Slides 3.22%

Subex Ltd has added 39.41% over last one month compared to 9.61% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.71% rise in the SENSEX

Subex Ltd lost 3.22% today to trade at Rs 14.75. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.36% to quote at 21759.85. The index is up 9.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd decreased 2.91% and Persistent Systems Ltd lost 2.67% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 40.81 % over last one year compared to the 2.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Subex Ltd has added 39.41% over last one month compared to 9.61% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.71% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.41 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 15.66 on 15 Oct 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.8 on 26 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)