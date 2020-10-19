Tata Communications hits the roof after stellar Q2 result

-
-
Tata Communications was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 921.45 after the company's consolidated profit after tax soared 613.4% to Rs 384 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
The company's consolidated gross revenue grew by 3% to Rs 4401 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. Consolidated EBITDA rose 38.9% to Rs 1,158 crore. Consolidated EBITDA margin expanded 680 basis points to 26.3%. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 16 October 2020.
Commenting on the results, A.S Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications, said, the company sees great opportunities ahead, as organisations look to harness the power of technology to transform their business models and drive competitive differentiation and sustainable development.
Tata Communications enables the digital transformation of enterprises globally, including 300 of the Fortune 500 - unlocking opportunities for businesses by enabling borderless growth, boosting product innovation and customer experience, improving productivity and efficiency, building agility and managing risk. Tata Communications drives the next level of intelligence powered by cloud, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), collaboration, security, and network services.
