Subex partners SkyLab to offer cybersecurity solutions and services to maritime sector

Subex and SkyLab announced a partnership to offer IoT and OT cybersecurity solutions and services to the maritime sector.

These solutions offered jointly by Subex and SkyLab have been successfully deployed and are already securing ships and maritime infrastructure across oceans.

The industry can look up to this partnership to protect their critical assets from cyberattacks and cybercrime.

This partnership will help boost the overall cybersecurity posture of the maritime industry as ships, offshore and onshore maritime assets, communication channels and shipping infrastructure will now receive the highest levels of cybersecurity protection, threat risk management support, solutions, and services.

Through this partnership, Subex and SkyLab will be jointly offering cybersecurity solutions and services, including Security Operations Center services, to improve overall maritime cybersecurity posture and cyber-resilience.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)