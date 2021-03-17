Toyam Industries registers title 'Warrior Hunt'

-
Toyam Industries (TIL) announced the confirmation of registration of the title 'Warrior Hunt' with Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPAA). The company had applied for the registration of the title through its media production house, an associate concern and licensee of TIL's 'Kumite 1 - Warrior Hunt' trademark user, Oneway Films Pvt.
Ltd., for producing a reality show web series / talent Hunt.
While TIL holds full trademark rights for 'Kumite 1 - Warrior Hunt', it has licenced its usage to its associate concern, a dedicated media house which would be producing this web series. TIL holds full marketing as well as revenue rights.
