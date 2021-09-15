Subex rallies after new patent assists telecos in revenue maximisation, avoid frauds

-
Subex spurted 3.89% to Rs 57.45 after the company's new patent extends the revenue maximization capabilities of telecom firms, helping the operators and subscribers to take actions proactively and prevent fraud faster and accurately by arresting it.
Subex announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company's patent application no. 11108914. With this patent, Subex will move revenue maximization to the edge, thereby setting standards for operators to proactively identify monetization opportunities. At the same time, it will help in detecting and preventing risks such as digital fraud to prevent damage before it occurs.
Subex's consolidated net profit declined 11.1% to Rs 13.48 crore on a 9.1% fall in net sales to Rs 80.60 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Subex is a leading telecom analytics solution provider and leveraging its solution in areas such as revenue assurance, fraud management, partner ecosystem management.
