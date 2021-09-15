Volumes jump at Varroc Engineering Ltd counter

Varroc Engineering Ltd saw volume of 37.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.26 lakh shares

Rossari Biotech Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, JTEKT India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 September 2021.

Varroc Engineering Ltd saw volume of 37.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.99% to Rs.313.05. Volumes stood at 5.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Rossari Biotech Ltd witnessed volume of 9.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.02% to Rs.1,522.20. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd notched up volume of 43.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.06% to Rs.91.70. Volumes stood at 3.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 79.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.47% to Rs.557.65. Volumes stood at 11.52 lakh shares in the last session.

JTEKT India Ltd clocked volume of 11.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.24% to Rs.108.10. Volumes stood at 1.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)