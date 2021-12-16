Subros soars on bagging order from Indian Railways

Subros jumped 5.88% to Rs 396.05 after the company bagged an order from Indian Railways for supply of coach air-conditioners in a recently concluded tender.

The company is already a supplier of rail driver cabin air-conditioning system and with this business, the complete scope of air conditioning for rail driver cabin and coaches is complete.

This is in line with its strategic direction to expand business in railway electric mobility segment.

Subros is a manufacturer of thermal products for automotive applications in India, in technical collaboration with Denso Corporation, Japan. The company is the only integrated manufacturing unit in India for auto air conditioning systems and thermal products. It caters to all segments viz. passenger vehicles, buses, trucks, refrigeration transport and railways.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 72.08% to Rs 4.95 crore despite a 15.58% rise in sales to Rs 529.48 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

