L&T bags orders for its Power Transmission & Distribution business

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday announced that its Power Transmission & Distribution business bagged 'large' contracts India and overseas.According L&T's classification, the value of 'large' contracts lies between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.
L&T said an order has been secured to provide Dynamic Reactive Power Compensator System at a 220kV Substation in Abu Dhabi. To enhance the grid stability and provide voltage support, specialized equipment such as STATCOMs / SVCs are deployed in substations. The scope of the package includes related protection, Substation Control and Monitoring System (SCMS), 220kV cables and associated civil, mechanical and electrical works.
Furthermore in the Middle East region, the business won orders to construct 380kV Overhead Transmission Lines, 132kV network connections and establish a 400kV substation.
The business also bagged an order to build a new 220kV Gas Insulated Substation in Bangladesh and won orders in India to create power distribution infrastructure in two circle areas of Bengaluru. The EPC major also confirmed that additional orders have also been received in ongoing substation and transmission line projects.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. The company's consolidated net profit fell 67.04% to Rs 1819.45 crore on 12.05% increase in net sales to Rs 34772.90 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading 0.21% higher at Rs 1,884.75 on BSE.
