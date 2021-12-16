Tanfac Inds spurts 24% in five days

Tanfac Industries hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 603.90, extending gains for the fifth trading session.

Shares of Tanfac Industries have surged 23.59% in five sessions.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged 233.55% while the benchmark Sensex has added 24.22% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 95.23. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 521.41, 500.54 and 495.24, respectively.

Net profit of Tanfac Industries rose 111.39% to Rs 10.02 crore on 111.52% rise in net sales to Rs 72.53 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Tanfac Industries is a joint sector company promoted by Aditya Birla Group and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). It is engaged in the manufacture of Anhydrous Hydrofluoric acid, Sulphuric Acid, Oleum. Aluminium Fluoride, Potassium Fluoride, Potassium Bifluoride, Boron Trifluoride Complexes, Calcium Sulphate (Gypsum), IsoButyl Acetophenone, Acetic Acid, Peracetic Acid and Poly Aluminium Chloride, etc.

