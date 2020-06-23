JUST IN
Sudarshan Chemical Inds reports muted Q4 result

Sudarshan Chemical Industries reported 5.77% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.31 crore on 3.77% rise in total income to Rs 450.11 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 June 2020. Shares of Sudarshan Chemical Industries settled 5.25% higher at Rs 416.15 yesterday.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries reported 50.27% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 131.20 crore on 3.3% rise in total income to Rs 1,730.04 crore in the year ended 31 March 2020 (FY 2020) over FY 2019.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries is a leading color & effect pigment manufacturer. It has products that cover classical azo pigments, high performance pigments, effect pigments and pigment dispersions. The company primarily serve the coatings, plastics, inks and cosmetics markets.

Tue, June 23 2020. 08:22 IST

