LIC Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vakrangee Ltd, ITI Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd and Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 June 2020.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd crashed 5.39% to Rs 269.4 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd tumbled 4.88% to Rs 35.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd lost 4.22% to Rs 102.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd plummeted 3.88% to Rs 129.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29260 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd slipped 3.80% to Rs 63.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 95953 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49265 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 15:00 IST

