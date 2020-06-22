Bhagyanagar India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd, Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd, APM Finvest Ltd and L T Foods Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 June 2020.

Bhagyanagar India Ltd lost 8.30% to Rs 19.99 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11577 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8339 shares in the past one month.

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd tumbled 8.11% to Rs 22.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2274 shares in the past one month.

Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd crashed 7.95% to Rs 16.22. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23918 shares in the past one month.

APM Finvest Ltd pared 7.69% to Rs 12. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7790 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1678 shares in the past one month.

L T Foods Ltd plummeted 6.98% to Rs 39.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

