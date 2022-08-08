Sudarshan Chemical slumps after Q1 PAT tumbles 73% YoY

-
Sudarshan Chemical Industries fell 6.30% to Rs 454.75 after the company's consolidated net profit slumped 72.9% to Rs 7.08 crore on 16.7% rise in net sales to Rs 549.68 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.
On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 71.9% year-on-year to Rs 10.40 crore in Q1 June 2022.
Total expense jumped 24.5% YoY to Rs 512.73 crore in Q1 FY23. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 356.02 crore (up 17.3% YoY) and employee expenses stood at Rs 47.29 crore (up 7.3% YoY).
Sudarshan Chemical Industries is a leading color & effect pigment manufacturer. It primarily serves the coatings, plastics, inks and cosmetics markets.
