Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 50.97 points or 1.09% at 4738.2 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Siemens Ltd (up 3.14%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.41%),ABB India Ltd (up 2.02%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.68%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 1.28%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.72%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.57%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 1.3%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.84%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.13%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 133.6 or 0.23% at 58521.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 38.15 points or 0.22% at 17435.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.8 points or 0.44% at 27725.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.88 points or 0.35% at 8684.78.

On BSE,1721 shares were trading in green, 1040 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

