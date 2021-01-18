Sugar Output Up 31% So Far In Current Season

India's 2020-21 sugar production till January 15 is up by 33.76 lakh tonnes or 31% compared to the same period of the previous sugar season (October to September), according to a latest update from the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA). A total of 487 sugar mills are in 33.76 lakh tonnes operation in the country as on 15th January 2021 and have produced 142.70 lakh tonnes of sugar, as compared to 108.94 lakh tonnes produced by 440 sugar mills as on 15th January' 2020.

In Uttar Pradesh, 120 sugar mills have produced 42.99 lakh tonnes till 15th January, 2021. In the last 2019-20 SS, 119 sugar mills were in operation on 15th January, 2020 and they had produced 43.78 lakh tonnes of sugar. The slightly lower production this year is because of reportedly lower cane yields and lower sugar recoveries in the State.

In Maharashtra, 181 sugar mills, which are in operation, have produced 51.55 lakh tonnes till 15th January, 2021, as against 139 sugar mills which had produced 25.51 lakh tonnes last year upto same period. This is 26.04 lakh tonnes higher as compared to last season's production for the corresponding period. A total 66 sugar mills in Karnataka are in operation on 15th January, 2021, who have produced 29.80 lakh tonnes of sugar, as compared to 21.90 lakh tonnes produced by 63 sugar mills in 2019-20 SS on 15th January, 2020.

In Gujarat, 15 sugar mills are operating for 2020-21 SS and they have produced 4.40 lakh tonnes of sugar till 15th January, 2021. In 2019-20 SS, similar number of sugar mills were in operation on 15th January, 2020, who had produced 3.72 lakh tonnes of sugar till that date.

In Tamil Nadu, 20 sugar mills are in operation as compared to 17 mills operated on 15th January last year. Sugar mills in Tamil Nadu have produced about 1.15 lakh tonnes of sugar till 15th January, 2021 as against 1.57 lakh tonnes produced last year on the corresponding date.

The remaining States of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Odisha have collectively produced 12.81 lac tons of sugar till 15th January, 2021. As per market reports, about 3 lakh tonnes of sugar have been exported during the period October to December' 2020, which is against the MAEQ of 2019-20 SS which was extended upto 31st December' 2020.

