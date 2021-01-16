Agri Buzz: Rabi Cereals Acreage Down More Than 8%

Agriculture Ministry data showed that acreage under rabi crop stood at 652 lakh hectares (ha) as on 15th 2021 against 642 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year, marking an increase of 10 lakh ha or 1.56%. Sowing reported under Wheat was at 337 lakh ha against 330 lakh ha area of last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 6.55 lakh ha or 2%.

Oilseeds are sown in 82.56 lakh ha against 79 lakh ha of last year, up 4.50%. Area coverage under Rapeseed & Mustard has been reported on 73.25 lakh ha compared to corresponding period of last year 68.64 Lakh ha, up 6.71%.

Pulses are stood at 162 lakh ha against 159 lakh ha area of last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 3.30 lakh ha or 1.90%. The acreage under Chana or Gram rose by 3.50% at 109.14 lakh ha.

Coarse cereals acreage fell sharply by 8.22% at 49.11 Lakh ha. The area under Maize and Barely slipped by 4.89% and 10.55% respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)