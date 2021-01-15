India's Merchandise Exports Up Slightly On Year In December 2020

India's overall exports in April-December 2020-21 are estimated to be USD 348.49 Billion, exhibiting a negative growth of (-)12.65% over the same period last year. Overall imports in April-December 2020-21 are estimated to be USD 343.27 Billion, exhibiting a negative growth of (-) 25.86% over the same period last year. Exports in December 2020 were USD 27.15 Billion, as compared to USD 27.11 Billion in December 2019, exhibiting a positive growth of 0.14%.

In Rupee terms, exports were Rs. 1,99,770.58 Crore in December 2020, as compared to Rs. 1,92,984.47 Crore in December 2019, registering a positive growth of 3.52%. Imports in December 2020 were USD 42.59 Billion (Rs.3,13,407.53 Crore), which is an increase of 7.56% in Dollar terms and 11.18% in Rupee terms over imports of USD 39.59 Billion (Rs 2,81,880.86 Crore) in December 2019. Cumulative value of imports for the period April-December 2020-21 was USD 258.27 Billion (Rs.19,22,790.49 Crore), as against USD 364.18 Billion (Rs.25,62,539.91 Crore) during the period April-December 2019-20, registering a negative growth of (-) 29.08% in Dollar terms and a negative growth of (-) 24.97% in Rupee terms.

