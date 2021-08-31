Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries announces change in directorate

-
-
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries announced the following changes in directorate:
Appointed Dr.
Pawan Goenka (DIN: 00254502), as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company, for a period of 5 (five) years, with effect from 21 May 2021 to 20 May 2026.
Appointed Rama Bijapurkar (DIN: 00001835), as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company, for a period of 5 (five) years, with effect from 21 May 2021 to 20 May 2026.
Rekha Sethi (DIN: 06809515), Independent Director, completed two consecutive terms of appointment in the Company, in accordance with Section 149 of the Companies Act, 20 13, as on the date of the 29th Annual General Meeting, i.e 31 August 2021 and consequently, she retired and ceased to be the Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 31 August 2021.
