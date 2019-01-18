Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Falls 9.97%, S&P BSE Healthcare index Drops 1.65%

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has lost 9.3% over last one month compared to 0.18% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 0.45% drop in the SENSEX
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd lost 9.97% today to trade at Rs 384.55. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 1.65% to quote at 13850.59. The index is down 0.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd decreased 5.26% and Cadila Healthcare Ltd lost 2.58% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went down 6.44 % over last one year compared to the 3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has lost 9.3% over last one month compared to 0.18% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 0.45% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10.38 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.85 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 678.8 on 06 Sep 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 375.4 on 18 Jan 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU