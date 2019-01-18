GOCL Corporation Ltd Spurts 2.02%

has lost 11.81% over last one month compared to 0.14% fall in BSE Energy and 0.14% drop in the SENSEX

gained 2.02% today to trade at Rs 274.9. The BSE Energy is up 0.94% to quote at 4260.84. The is down 0.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ltd increased 1.4% and added 0.91% on the day. The BSE Energy index went up 2.15 % over last one year compared to the 3.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

has lost 11.81% over last one month compared to 0.14% fall in index and 0.14% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 179 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 678.1 on 23 Jan 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 261.25 on 05 Oct 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)