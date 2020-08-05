Sunteck Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 August 2020.

Sunteck Realty Ltd spiked 10.58% to Rs 210.6 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 62313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd surged 7.70% to Rs 188.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd soared 7.56% to Rs 611.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3818 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22230 shares in the past one month.

ICICI Securities Ltd added 7.15% to Rs 481.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41109 shares in the past one month.

Hindalco Industries Ltd jumped 6.38% to Rs 172.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

