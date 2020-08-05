Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes jump at Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd counter
Jubilant Life Sciences receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL
Wipro, ACC, NTPC in focus
Jubilant Generics launches remdesivir for injection 'JUBI-R'
Jubilant Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 1394.35% in the March 2020 quarter
-
K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 2.69 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 14.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18143 shares
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd, Hawkins Cooker Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 August 2020.
K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 2.69 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 14.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18143 shares. The stock increased 0.40% to Rs.273.40. Volumes stood at 29462 shares in the last session.
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd clocked volume of 4.23 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69410 shares. The stock gained 0.19% to Rs.835.60. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.
National Aluminium Company Ltd notched up volume of 29.39 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.84 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.93% to Rs.34.85. Volumes stood at 1.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Hawkins Cooker Ltd saw volume of 5548 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1422 shares. The stock increased 3.70% to Rs.4,275.00. Volumes stood at 2657 shares in the last session.
Orient Cement Ltd clocked volume of 73582 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19688 shares. The stock gained 4.66% to Rs.69.65. Volumes stood at 31434 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU