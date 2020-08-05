Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 2.69 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 14.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18143 shares

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd, Hawkins Cooker Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 August 2020.

K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 2.69 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 14.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18143 shares. The stock increased 0.40% to Rs.273.40. Volumes stood at 29462 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd clocked volume of 4.23 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69410 shares. The stock gained 0.19% to Rs.835.60. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

National Aluminium Company Ltd notched up volume of 29.39 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.84 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.93% to Rs.34.85. Volumes stood at 1.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Hawkins Cooker Ltd saw volume of 5548 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1422 shares. The stock increased 3.70% to Rs.4,275.00. Volumes stood at 2657 shares in the last session.

Orient Cement Ltd clocked volume of 73582 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19688 shares. The stock gained 4.66% to Rs.69.65. Volumes stood at 31434 shares in the last session.

