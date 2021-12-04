Supreme Petrochem and Versalis S.p.A. ink mass ABS technology License

Supreme Petrochem (SPL) and Versalis - Eni's Chemical Company, technology leader in the chemical industry and one of the largest producers of polymers in Europe, have signed continuous mass ABS technology License and Basic Engineering design agreement for a 70 KTY ABS unit to be built in Amdoshi -Wangani, District Raigad in Maharashtra state (India).

The addition of Versalis' proprietary mass ABS technology expands Supreme Petrochem's leadership position in Styrenics polymers in India adding to its existing polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, and compounding operations in Nagothane and Chennai.

