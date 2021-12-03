SPARC enters into agreement with Biomodifying

-
To sublicense Biomodifying's IP and rights for antibodies used for cancerSun Pharma Advanced Research Company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Biomodifying LLC (Biomodifying) to exclusively license Biomodifying's intellectual property, including all patents and patent applications owned or controlled by Biomodifying, along with antibodies developed for multiple uses including for cancer.
Under the agreement, Biomodifying is eligible for an up-front payment, milestone payments on pre-specified clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on sales. In addition, SPARC will pay Biomodifying a percentage of payments received for sublicenses of the licensed IP.
