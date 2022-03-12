Surya India CFO Satyaprakash Gaur resigns w.e.f Mar. 11

Surya India announced the resignation of Mr Satyaprakash Gaur who served as the chief financial officer of the company, effective from Friday, 11 March 2022.
Further, the company intimated that as per the resignation letter on 17 February 2022, Mr Satyaprakash Gaur had stated that he has resigned from the company due to certain personal commitments and to pursue other professional endeavors.
The net profit of Surya India soared 164.29% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Net sales jumped 30.69% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.
Shares of Surya India rallied 4.48% to close at Rs 15.85 on BSE on Friday, 11 March 2022. Surya India is a part of the Haldiram Group. It is a listed NBFC company engaged in the business of providing loans and advances, investment in shares of other companies.
