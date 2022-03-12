Jubilant FoodWorks CEO Pratik Pota resigns

Jubilant FoodWorks said that the board of directors of the company has accepted the resignation of Pratik Rashmikant Pota as the CEO and wholetime director of the company as he wishes to pursue opportunities outside the firm.

He will continue in his current role till Wednesday, 15 June 2022.

The board has initiated the process of identifying his successor.

Jubilant Foodworks is a foodservice company. It holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino's Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. JFL also enjoys exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin' restaurants in India and Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. In 2019, JFL launched its first owned-restaurant brand 'Hong's Kitchen' in the Chinese cuisine segment. In 2020, it launched Ekdum! another new owned-restaurant brand which serves Biryani category. The company has recently forayed into the ready-to-cook segment with its 'ChefBoss' range of sauces, gravies and pastes.

The QSR chain operator reported 9.8% growth in net profit to Rs 1,373 crore as revenue from operations rose by 12.9% to Rs 11,935 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

The scrip gained 3.85% to end at Rs 2864.10 on the BSE.

