SVP Global Venture order book valued at Rs 5000 cr

SVP Global Venture announced that the company currently has sales tie-ups and Yarn offtake arrangements for the next 2-3 years of Production, valued at Rs. 5000 crore, from buyers across the global textile markets.
The company's revenue rebounded to Rs. 364 crore in Q2FY21 compared with Rs. 91.82 crore in last quarter. The Profitability stood at Rs. 10.75 crore in Q2FY21 as against a loss of Rs.57.44 crore in last quarter, primarily attributed to the COVID lockdown.
The Company's focus over the last few years has been to exit from low margin and non-core business and focus on high margin compact yarn capacity expansion. This has reflected in overall EBITDA margin improvements to 16.51% in FY2019-20 against 14.87% in FY 2018-19 , registering a YoY growth of 12.4% .
The PAT and EPS has registered a growth of 10.6% and 11.9% respectively during the same period. The current capacity utilization level is now back to pre-Covid levels and stood at more than 95% for Indian operations and around 50% for Oman operations. In Oman, ramping of the capacity utilization is currently in process for the recently set up 150,000 Spindles which is expected to operate at target more than 95% in coming quarters.
