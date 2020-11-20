Syngene International collaborates with Deerfield Discovery and Development Corporation (3DC)

To deliver fully integrated therapeutic discovery programs for 3DC

Syngene International and Deerfield Discovery and Development Corporation (3DC), the drug discovery and development subsidiary of Deerfield Management Company (Deerfield), have signed an agreement to collaborate to advance therapeutic discovery projects, from target validation through to pharmacological proof of concept and preclinical evaluation. This five-year collaboration unites the core skills of the investment management company Deerfield, through its drug discovery and development arm 3DC, and Syngene's integrated drug discovery (IDD) services.

3DC has selected Syngene as a key execution partner for a developing portfolio of molecular entities, spanning multiple therapeutic areas and modalities. The ultimate goal is to deliver much needed benefit to patients suffering from serious, unmet medical needs through innovation, scale, quality, and speed-to-market.

The collaboration will start with immediate effect and is expected to run for an initial cycle of 5 years.

