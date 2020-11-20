Sasken Technologies partners with Primatec Engineering

-
ALSO READ
Dhabriya Polywood Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.37% in the September 2020 quarter
Wipro to acquire Encore Theme Technologies
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Wipro signs definitive agreement to acquire Encore Theme
-
For providing end-to-end solutions in automotive industrySasken Technologies announced that it has partnered with Tunisia]based Primatec Engineering, a specialist in the testing and validation of automotive electronic control units (ECUs).
Through this working relationship, Sasken and Primatec will provide a complete array of services, across the product lifecycle, to customers in the automotive industry. While Sasken will leverage its strengths in automotive product engineering, Primatec will augment the partnership with their in]depth testing, verification, and validation expertise.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU