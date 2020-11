Sasken Technologies partners with Primatec Engineering

For providing end-to-end solutions in automotive industry

Sasken Technologies announced that it has partnered with Tunisia]based Primatec Engineering, a specialist in the testing and validation of automotive electronic control units (ECUs).

Through this working relationship, Sasken and Primatec will provide a complete array of services, across the product lifecycle, to customers in the automotive industry. While Sasken will leverage its strengths in automotive product engineering, Primatec will augment the partnership with their in]depth testing, verification, and validation expertise.

