Tanla Platforms partners with Vodafone Idea

To provide secure and encrypted international messaging traffic on Vi network using Wisely Platform

Tanla Platforms and Vodafone Idea today announced a partnership wherein Tanla will be the exclusive provider of solutions to secure, encrypt and enhance performance for the entire international messaging traffic on the Vi network.*India's international messaging market is estimated to be ~ Rs 3500 crores annually

This partnership centred on Wisely - a cloud-based platform co-developed with Microsoft, is set to lead the global enterprise market in digital interactions and is expected to go-live in Q4 21-22. This follows the success of 'TRUBLOQ'- the largest implementation of block chain use case processing ~350 Bn transactions per year.

Wisely offers a digital marketplace bringing together enterprises and suppliers connected by secure express routes and Microsoft's global network, enabled by Tanla's patented cryptographic technology. The platform powered by block chain ensures complete transparency and a single source of truth resulting in immutable audit trails and zero dispute settlements. Further, the platform will ensure compliance to all applicable regulations

