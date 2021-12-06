Wipro partners with Celonis to launch supply chain command center

To help enterprises optimize their supply chain management transformation initiativesWipro and Celonis, the global leader in execution management, today announced the launch of the Supply Chain Command Center to help organizations drive supply-chain transformation.
The solution enables companies to automatically identify and fix process bottlenecks and inefficiencies, gain powerful business insights, open new growth opportunities, manage risks and maintain business continuity even in disruptive times. It improves the supply-chain efficiency by working across the four stages - planning, sourcing, developing and delivering.
The Supply Chain Command Center combines a range of business-critical capabilities, from process KPI benchmarks to process optimization in transformation programs. Enterprises can leverage ready-to-use models for process maturity level assessment, custom code analysis, and automation opportunities. The solution is offered as-a-service without any upfront investments.
