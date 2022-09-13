Tata Consumer enters health supplements segment; launches Tata GoFit

Tata GoFit, a health supplement range for women, is a plant-based easy-to-mix product formulated with the goodness of gut-friendly probiotics.

With ingredients like pea and brown rice, it is free from soy, lactose & added sugar. With 18 grams of protein per 25 grams serving, Tata GoFit is available in two pack sizes (500 g, and 1 kg) and two flavours - Rich Chocolate and CafMocha. The products are priced between Rs 1599 to Rs 3099 and will be available across India on ecommerce platforms and an exclusive D2C site.

The latest launch is in line with Tata Consumer Products' focus on strengthening its wellness portfolio and expanding its total addressable market.

Protein is an important macronutrient and is a key building block for the human body. In India, the consumption of protein is largely from everyday food sources like pulses, nuts, dairy, which may not be sufficient, the company said in a statement.

In a statement, Deepika Bhan, President - Packaged Foods (India), Tata Consumer Products said, "Tata GoFit has been specially developed for women and has an innovative and differentiated formulation with digestion-friendly enzymes and gut-friendly probiotics. We believe Tata Consumer Products is well positioned to unlock the market potential of the plant protein powder segment and to lead the charge in addressing evolving consumer needs."

Tata Consumer Products is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world.

The FMCG major's consolidated net profit grew 38% to Rs 277 crore on 11% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,327 in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products rose 1.06% to settle at Rs 825.45 on Monday, 12 September 2022.

