Tata Metaliks slips after Q4 PAT declines 2.7% YoY

Tata Metaliks fell 2.43% to Rs 881.10 after the company posted a 2.7% decline in net profit to Rs 74.99 crore in Q4 March 2021 from Rs 77 crore posted in Q4 March 2020.

Net sales rose 26.7% to Rs 660.87 crore in Q4 March 2021 from Rs 521.60 crore registered in Q4 March 2020. Profit before tax increased by 28.5% year on year to Rs 123.73 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

The Tata Group company posted a 32.4% rise in net profit to Rs 219.8 crore on 6.5% decline in net sales to Rs 1916.67 crore in fiscal year ended 31 March 2021 compared with fiscal year ended 31 March 2020.

Meanwhile, the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2021. The dividend recommended by the board of the company is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

In last one month, Tata Metaliks has rallied 11% compared with a 1.57% decline in BSE Small Cap index.

Tata Metaliks manufactures pig iron and ductile iron pipes.

