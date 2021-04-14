Openreach selects Sterlite Tech as strategic partner for full fibre network in UK

Openreach has chosen Sterlite Technologies (STL) as a key partner to provide optical cable solutions for its new, ultra-fast, ultra-reliable 'Full Fibre' broadband network.Under the partnership, STL will be responsible for delivering millions of kilometres of optical fibre cable to support the build over the next three years.
Commenting on the collaboration, Ankit Agarwal, CEO Connectivity Solutions Business, STL, said: "We are extremely excited to join hands with Openreach as a key optical solutions partner to build Full Fibre broadband networks for millions in the UK. Our customised, 5G-ready optical solutions are ideally suited for Openreach's future-proof network requirements and we believe they will enable next-gen digital experiences for homes and businesses across UK. This partnership will be a major step towards our mission of transforming billions of lives through digital networks."
Sterlite Technologies is a leading end-to-end solutions provider for global digital networks. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit grew 72% to Rs 85.97 crore on a 9.3% rise in net sales to Rs 1,314.44 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Shares of Sterlite Tech rose 0.67% to Rs 216.80 on Tuesday.
