Tata Motors August domestic sales fall 49%

Sells 29,140 units

Tata Motors announced that total domestic sales stood at 29,140 units in August 2019 compared to 57,210 units in August 2018, recoding a decline of 49%. For FY 2019, total sales dropped 29% at 1,93,957 units compared to corresponding period of previous year.

Total sales in August 2019 include commercial vehicles sales at 21,824 units and passenger vehicles sales at 7,316 units, recording a decline of 45% and 58% respectively.

