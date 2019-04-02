JUST IN
Shares may extend gains
Tata Motors in focus after declaring sales volume data

Tata Motors Commercial and Passenger Vehicles Business sales in the domestic market for FY19 (April 2018 - March 2019), grew by 16% with 678,486 units as compared to 586,507 units over the same period Last year. In March 2019, the company witnessed its sales drop by 1% to 68,709 units as against 69,409 units sold in March 2018, as weak consumer sentiments continued. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 April 2019.

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 325,345 units in March 2019 as against 326,667 units in March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 April 2019.

Eicher Motors' total sales fell 20% at 60,831 units in March 2019 over March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 April 2019.

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a price increase upto Rs 689 (Ex- Showroom - Delhi) across models on account of regulatory compliances. The new prices are effective from 1 April 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 April 2019.

Cipla's wholly owned subsidiary in USA i.e. Cipla Technologies LLC, has signed a binding term sheet with Pulmatrix Inc., ("Pulmatrix") for an investment in Phase 2 ready asset co-development and licensing opportunity for Pulmazole (Inhaled ltraconazole) for an upfront consideration of USD 22 million. Entry into a definitive agreement is contingent upon Pulmatrix raising additional funds from the market. Upon signing the definitive agreement, the co-development cost towards development and the total free cash flow in relation to commercialization of Pulmazole will be further shared by both the parties in a phased manner. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 April 2019.

