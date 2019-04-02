Tata Motors in focus after declaring sales volume data

Commercial and Passenger Vehicles Business sales in the domestic market for FY19 (April 2018 - March 2019), grew by 16% with 678,486 units as compared to 586,507 units over the same period Last year. In March 2019, the company witnessed its sales drop by 1% to 68,709 units as against 69,409 units sold in March 2018, as weak consumer sentiments continued. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 April 2019.

registered sales of 325,345 units in March 2019 as against 326,667 units in March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 April 2019.

Eicher Motors' total sales fell 20% at 60,831 units in March 2019 over March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 April 2019.

has announced a price increase upto Rs 689 (Ex- Showroom - Delhi) across models on account of regulatory compliances. The new prices are effective from 1 April 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 April 2019.

Cipla's wholly owned subsidiary in USA i.e. Cipla Technologies LLC, has signed a binding term sheet with Pulmatrix Inc., ("Pulmatrix") for an investment in Phase 2 ready asset co-development and licensing opportunity for Pulmazole (Inhaled ltraconazole) for an upfront consideration of USD 22 million. Entry into a definitive agreement is contingent upon Pulmatrix raising additional funds from the market. Upon signing the definitive agreement, the co-development cost towards development and the total free cash flow in relation to commercialization of Pulmazole will be further shared by both the parties in a phased manner. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 April 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)