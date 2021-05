Tata Motors increases prices of passenger vehicles

With effect from 08 May 2021

Tata Motors announced that effective 8 May 2021 it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles, averaging 1.8%, depending on the variant and model.

Continuing its commitment towards customers, Tata Motors will offer protection from the price increase to customers who have booked Tata passenger vehicles on or before 7 May. For the wellbeing of its business and supporting ecosystem, the Company had recently announced that it has set in motion a comprehensive 'Business Agility Plan' to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers.

