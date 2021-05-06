Outcome of board meeting of Caplin Point Laboratories

-
Held on 06 May 2021The Board of Caplin Point Laboratories at its meeting held on 06 May 2021 has approved the following:
Retirement of R Ravichandran (DIN: 01920603), Independent Director of the Company effective 11 May 2021 (Close of Business hours) upon completion of his tenure.
Appointment of Dinesh R G (ACS 42539) as the Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 6 May 2021.
Incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in India namely Caplin Onco for carrying out Oncology specific business.
