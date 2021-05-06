Outcome of board meeting of Caplin Point Laboratories

Held on 06 May 2021

The Board of Caplin Point Laboratories at its meeting held on 06 May 2021 has approved the following:

Retirement of R Ravichandran (DIN: 01920603), Independent Director of the Company effective 11 May 2021 (Close of Business hours) upon completion of his tenure.

Appointment of Dinesh R G (ACS 42539) as the Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 6 May 2021.

Incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in India namely Caplin Onco for carrying out Oncology specific business.

