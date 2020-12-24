Tata Motors issues statement for Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc

Tata Motors announced that the recent issues at UK ports have had no immediate impact for Jaguar Land Rover.

The company's guidance of improved growth, profitability and cash flows in second half of the year continues to hold.

Jaguar Land Rover has comprehensive contingency planning and actions in place to respond to ongoing COVID challenges and disruption. This is subject to constant review.

