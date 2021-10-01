Tata Motors records total sales of 1,71,270 units in Q2 FY22

Tata Motors said that its sales in the domestic & international market for Q2 FY22 stood at 1,71,270 vehicles, up by 55.2% from 1,10,345 units during Q2 FY21.

The company's total sales in the domestic market rose by 28% to 59,156 vehicles in September 2021 from 46,129 vehicles in September 2020. Total domestic sales increased by 55% to 1,71,270 vehicles in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

While the company's commercial vehicle (CV) sales improved by 34% to 33,258 vehicles, passenger vehicle sales jumped 21% to 25,730 vehicles in September 2021 over September 2020. The company's total CV and PV sales in Q2 FY22 were 86,887 vehicles (up 57% YoY) and 83,933 vehicles (up 53% YoY), respectively.

Girish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors, said, Tata Motors' commercial vehicle domestic sale in Q2 FY22 at 78,226 units was approximately 80% higher than the previous quarter and 50% higher the same quarter last year (Q2 FY21).

Post the 2nd COVID wave, markets are witnessing gradual demand recovery across most segments led by M&HCVs with improving fleet utilization levels, higher number of road construction projects awarded and improving cement consumption.

International business continued the recovery momentum and grew by approximately 28% over the previous quarter and 155% over the same quarter last year (Q1 FY21).

Semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. The impact of supply shortage due to restrictions in East Asia continued in September, leading to moderation of production and offtake volumes. The situation is fluid and we continue to work to mitigate the impact on our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach.

Shailesh Chandra, president, passenger vehicles business unit, Tata Motors, said, Tata Motors PV business posted nearly a decade high quarterly sale of 83,933 units, registering a strong growth of 53% versus Q2 FY21. This growth has come on the back of demand recovery in the industry post the Covid second wave and a strong response to its 'New Forever' range of cars and SUVs.

In the EV segment, the company for the second month in succession crossed the 1,000 unit milestone to register its highest ever monthly and quarterly sales of 1,078 units and 2,704 units, respectively. EV sales recorded nearly a three-fold growth with the rising acceptance and popularity of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

Looking ahead, the demand for cars and SUVs is expected to remain strong in the forthcoming festive season; however, the supply situation for electronic components may continue to witness challenging times.

Tata Motors is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The auto major's consolidated net loss contracted to Rs 4,450.92 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 8,437.99 crore in Q1 FY21. Total revenue from operations soared 107.63% YoY to Rs 66,406.45 crore in Q1 FY22.

Shares of Tata Motors were trading 0.5% lower at Rs 333.05 on BSE.

