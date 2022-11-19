Tata Motors to replace Dr Reddy's in Sensex from Dec 19

Tata Motors will replace Dr Reddy's Laboratories in the 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex effective Monday, 19 December 2022.

Tata Motors closed 0.04% lower at Rs 423.55 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories ended flat at Rs 4,412.15 on Friday on the BSE.

Meanwhile, Adani Power and Indian Hotels Company will replace Adani Total Gas and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation in the S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 index and the S&P BSE 100 index.

There have been no changes made to the S&P BSE SENSEX 50 and S&P BSE BANKEX Indices .

The Sensex lost 87.12 points, or 0.14% to end at 61,663.48 on Friday.

