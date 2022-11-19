Zomato's co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns

Zomato said that Mohit Gupta, co-founder at the company, has resigned from his post.

Gupta had joined Zomato four-and-a-half years ago. He was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.

"I am deciding to move on from Zomato to seek the other unknown adventures that life holds for me, Gupta said in a message sent to Zomato, which was shared on the BSE.

Zomato stated that Mohit Gupta was not designated as key managerial personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 and the listing regulations. Hence, this disclosure is being made voluntarily.

Zomato connects customers, restaurant partners and delivery partners. Customers use Zomato to search and discover restaurants, read and write customer generated reviews and view and upload photos, order food delivery, book a table and make payments while dining-out at restaurants. On the other hand, it provides restaurant partners with industry-specific marketing tools which enable them to engage and acquire customers to grow their business while also providing a reliable and efficient last mile delivery service. The company also operates a one-stop procurement solution, Hyperpure, which supplies high quality ingredients and kitchen products to restaurant partners.

The online food delivery platform reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 250.80 crore in Q2 September 2022, as against net loss of Rs 429.60 crore in Q2 September 2021. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1661.30 crore in Q2 September 2022, up 62.2% from Rs 1024.20 crore reported in Q2 September 2021.

The scrip shed 0.89% to end at Rs 67.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)