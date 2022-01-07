Tata Power leads S&P Global's ESG Score for Power Utilities in India

Tata Power secured the highest score among its peers in the Indian Power sector in S&P Global's recently released Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) results.
Giving credence to the company's focus to become the most progressive and preferred Green energy brand in India, Tata Power has fared well on all ESG parameters viz. Environmental, Social and Governance.
It has scored 67 out of 100, which is significantly higher than the average world electric utility sector (comprising both Indian and global electric utilities) score of 38.
The S&P Global CSA is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices since 1999 and has been a credible reflection of companies' sustainability practices. In this assessment over 10,000 companies from around the world were evaluated on industry-specific and financially material issues.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU