Tata Power leads S&P Global's ESG Score for Power Utilities in India

Tata Power secured the highest score among its peers in the Indian Power sector in S&P Global's recently released Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) results.

Giving credence to the company's focus to become the most progressive and preferred Green energy brand in India, Tata Power has fared well on all ESG parameters viz. Environmental, Social and Governance.

It has scored 67 out of 100, which is significantly higher than the average world electric utility sector (comprising both Indian and global electric utilities) score of 38.

The S&P Global CSA is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices since 1999 and has been a credible reflection of companies' sustainability practices. In this assessment over 10,000 companies from around the world were evaluated on industry-specific and financially material issues.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)