Reliance New Energy Solar hikes stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

Reliance Industries announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance New Energy Solar (RNESL) has acquired by way of off-market purchase, 1,84,00,000 equity shares of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 375 per share aggregating to Rs 690 crore from Shapoorji Pallonji and Company, one of the promoters of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL).
Consequent to such acquisition, RNESL holds 25.16% of the total paid-up equity share capital of SWREL.
