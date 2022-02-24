TCS launches its Cyber Defense Suite for enterprise security

-
ALSO READ
WhizHack Technologies and IIT Jodhpur TISC launch India's 1st multi-tiered cyber security certified training for school going teenagers
Ramco Systems to implement its Aviation suite for heli-charter operator - Pathfinder Aviation
Wipro, Securonix announce partnership to deliver managed security services
Ramco Systems implements its advanced Aviation Suite for Grupo Lomex and its subsidiaries
Ramco Systems deploys its ERP suite for DLF
-
Tata Consultancy Services has launched its Cyber Defense Suitea comprehensive set of modular, quickly adoptable cybersecurity services offered on a platformto give leaders confidence and agility to grow their digital enterprises.
The rapid acceleration of cloud-enabled business models and increased cyber-attacks over the last two years have underscored the need for enterprise security solutions that can keep pace.
TCS' Cyber Defense Suite provides 360-degree visibility and predictive intelligence to proactively defend and respond against evolving risksall from a single platform with a unified view.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU