TCS launches its Cyber Defense Suite for enterprise security

Tata Consultancy Services has launched its Cyber Defense Suitea comprehensive set of modular, quickly adoptable cybersecurity services offered on a platformto give leaders confidence and agility to grow their digital enterprises.

The rapid acceleration of cloud-enabled business models and increased cyber-attacks over the last two years have underscored the need for enterprise security solutions that can keep pace.

TCS' Cyber Defense Suite provides 360-degree visibility and predictive intelligence to proactively defend and respond against evolving risksall from a single platform with a unified view.

