TCS positioned as Leader in IDC MarketScape Supply Chain All Other Ecosystems Services

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Supply Chain All Other Ecosystems Services, Worldwide.

According to the report, TCS works with an extensive network of partners to help transform clients' supply chains to become resilient, adaptive, and flexible.

It goes on to say that Based on TCS' thought leadership, experience with innovation ecosystems, consulting-led supply chain strategy and transformation capabilities, extended partnerships with ERP and supply chain specialist vendors, deep industry expertise, leadership in advanced analytics, IoT, and machine learning, TCS is well positioned in this space.

